Excluding OBCs from UGC promotion of equity rules a 'historical oversight': Student groups

OBC student groups of Karnataka, led by the All India Other Backward Classes Students Association (AIOBCSA), have strongly opposed the exclusion of OBCs from the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2025.

In a letter to UGC secretary Prof Manish R Joshi, the groups criticised the omission of OBCs from the Social and Economically Disadvantaged Groups (SEDG) category and demanded their explicit inclusion as Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC). They pointed out that caste discrimination is not limited to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) but is also faced by OBCs.

In some states, communities classified as OBCs are recognised as SCs, or STs in others, making it essential to formally acknowledge their discrimination, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

They said leaving OBCs out of these regulations would be a historical oversight by the UGC.

Concerns were also raised about the composition of the equity committee under the draft regulations, which mandates the inclusion of at least one SC or ST member but does not mention OBCs. The AIOBCSA argued that fair representation cannot be ensured unless more than half of the committee members belong to SC, ST and OBC communities.

Objecting to the use of the term SEDG in place of SEBC, the group argued that discrimination in higher education is predominantly caste-based rather than purely economic or social and since the government officially recognises SEBCs for reservations in education and employment, their exclusion from equity regulations contradicts existing policies.

The groups also demanded a clear and comprehensive definition of caste-based discrimination in the regulations. They called for recognition of issues such as denial of opportunities in academics, research and administration, discriminatory grading and evaluation practices, exclusion from fellowships and mentorship programmes, and social ostracisation that affects mental wellbeing. To institutionalise accountability, the student groups urged universities to establish dedicated anti-caste discrimination cells with representation from SC, ST and OBC students and called for public disclosure of mandatory annual reports on caste-based discrimination to ensure transparency.

In their letter, the groups also highlighted the psychological distress caused by caste bias in academic spaces, urging the UGC to mandate mental health support, legal aid, and accessible grievance redressal mechanisms in all higher education institutions, according to The New Indian Express report.