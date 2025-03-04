Assam Police Driver results 2025 are out — here’s how to check, and what’s next for selected candidates

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has officially declared the results for the Assam Police Driver recruitment exam 2025 today, March 4. Candidates who took the test can now access their results through the official SLPRB website, slprbassam.in, as reported by MoneyControl.

The announcement was made by Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a Facebook Live session. Alongside the Assam Police Driver results, he also shared updates on the outcomes of other recruitment examinations, including those for the Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) Grade III & IV, Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI), Constable, and Commando Battalion Constable, MoneyControl reports.

Steps to check Assam Police Driver results 2025

To download the results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official portal – Open slprbassam.in Find the result link – Look for the Assam Police Driver Result 2025 link on the homepage Enter login details – Input your roll number, date of birth, or other required credentials Download the result – Click ‘Submit’ to view the result and download the PDF for future reference

Direct link: https://result.apcap.in/DRIVER_2025

Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to avoid delays in accessing their results. In case of technical difficulties, SLPRB has provided helpline support, details of which are available on their official website.

What’s next for shortlisted candidates?

Those who have cleared the Assam Police Driver exam will now proceed to the next stages of recruitment, which may include document verification and a physical efficiency test. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the SLPRB Assam website for further updates and instructions.