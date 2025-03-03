Centre to adopt DPS student's road safety project Rakshak

In a significant development, a student of Delhi Public School (DPS) Bokaro, Rupesh Kumar, has developed a unique device called Rakshak, which can help save the lives of those who are injured in road accidents.

The device sends information to the nearest hospitals, the victim's family and police immediately after the accident so that immediate help can be provided to them, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As soon as the accident takes place, this device sends an SMS to all the hospitals within a radius of one kilometre. The device also has the capability to give the exact location of the spot where the accident has taken place, enabling the ambulance to reach there without any delay.

In addition to that, the family members of the injured and the police can also get immediate information so that they can help them on time. The device could be connected to a mobile app prepared by Rupesh in order to make it work.

"MCU (Micro-controller Unit), sensors, GPS, SIM card, acceleration detector and artificial intelligence (AI) technology have been used in the. Whereas the name of the driver, home address, blood group and mobile numbers of family members are registered in the mobile app connected to it. All relevant data is fed into the device with the help of computer coding," said Rupesh.

A special type of sensor has been used in it, which detects the speed of the car and the pressure of the shock, he added. Rupesh further added that this device also alerts the driver if the speed exceeds the safe limit.

At the same time, in case of an accident, the sensor detects the speed of the vehicle and the sudden pressure on the vehicle due to the shock and sends a message to the MCU, from where the SMS is sent to the concerned numbers, he added.