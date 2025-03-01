RG Kar Rape-Murder case: CBI’s supplementary charge sheet to highlight THESE 4 key aspects

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to submit a supplementary charge sheet in Kolkata’s RG Kar rape and murder case, focusing on crucial aspects of the investigation that could expose a larger conspiracy, said a report by IANS.

The charge sheet, expected to be filed before the Supreme Court hearing on March 17, will address four major aspects of the crime including evidence tampering and other irregularities, sources have revealed.

1. Doubts over the crime scene: A forensic report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has raised questions about the actual location of the crime.

While the body of the victim, a junior doctor, was discovered in a seminar hall on the RG Kar premises on August 9 last year, the CFSL findings indicate no signs of a struggle in the room. This suggests that the crime may have occurred elsewhere, and the body was later moved to the seminar hall. This discrepancy is expected to be a central point in the charge sheet.

2. CCTV footage and evidence tampering: The investigation has uncovered inconsistencies in the CCTV footage from the hospital premises, hinting at potential interference with crucial evidence.

The CBI’s charge sheet will highlight how the footage analysis points to a larger conspiracy and possible attempts to obstruct the probe. Investigators are reportedly examining whether key moments were erased or altered to mislead the inquiry.

3. Mobile data analysis of key individuals: The CBI has scrutinised the call records and SIM card data of several individuals linked to the case, including former RG Kar principal Dr Sandip Ghosh and former Station House Officer (SHO) of Tala Police Station, Abhijit Mondal. The charge sheet will reportedly shed light on suspicious communication patterns and their possible connection to the crime and subsequent cover-up efforts.

4. Suspicious arrangement of victim’s belongings: Investigators have also raised concerns about how the victim’s personal belongings were found in the seminar hall. The way these items were positioned does not align with typical crime scene patterns, further casting doubt on whether the seminar hall was truly where the crime occurred.

This aspect will be a crucial part of the charge sheet, reinforcing suspicions that evidence was manipulated.

Victim’s family seeks swift justice

Earlier this week, the victim’s parents met CBI Director Praveen Sood in New Delhi, voicing concerns over the slow progress of the investigation, added IANS.

“He assured us that justice will be served. We are holding onto that assurance,” the victim’s father told the media.

The family also consulted their legal counsel, Karuna Nundy, ahead of the upcoming Supreme Court hearing.

Now, the upcoming charge sheet is expected to provide critical insights into the case and bring clarity to the unanswered questions surrounding the brutal crime.