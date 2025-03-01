Priya Varghese case: United Doctors Front calls for strict compliance with UGC, NMC regulations in faculty appointments

The United Doctors Front (UDF) has urged authorities to enforce strict adherence to University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations in faculty appointments across educational institutions.

The demand comes in light of the Kerala High Court's ruling in the Priya Varghese case, which reaffirmed that research and non-teaching assignments cannot be counted as teaching experience.

In a letter addressed to relevant authorities, UDF emphasised the necessity of maintaining the integrity of academic appointments by ensuring compliance with established norms. The organisation has called for an immediate scrutiny of faculty appointments over the past decade, particularly in medical colleges, to identify any violations of regulatory guidelines.