Priya Varghese case: United Doctors Front calls for strict compliance with UGC, NMC regulations in faculty appointments

The United Doctors Front (UDF) has urged authorities to enforce strict adherence to University Grants Commission (UGC) and National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations in faculty appointments across educational institutions.
The demand comes in light of the Kerala High Court's ruling in the Priya Varghese case, which reaffirmed that research and non-teaching assignments cannot be counted as teaching experience.
In a letter addressed to relevant authorities, UDF emphasised the necessity of maintaining the integrity of academic appointments by ensuring compliance with established norms. The organisation has called for an immediate scrutiny of faculty appointments over the past decade, particularly in medical colleges, to identify any violations of regulatory guidelines.
Audit of faculty appointments: UDF has requested a comprehensive review of teaching positions to verify that only eligible candidates, meeting the required teaching experience criteria, are appointed.
Transparency in selection process: The organisation has urged authorities to ensure that all faculty recruitments are conducted in a transparent manner, with proper documentation and adherence to merit-based selection.
Action against violations: The letter highlights the need for strict action against institutions that have overlooked UGC and NMC guidelines, potentially compromising academic standards.
Strengthening regulatory oversight: UDF has called for a centralised mechanism to monitor faculty recruitment across universities and medical colleges, ensuring uniform implementation of regulatory norms.
UDF has urged authorities to take swift action to uphold transparency and fairness in recruitment and ensure that only qualified and deserving candidates are entrusted with teaching positions.
The letter concludes with a call for immediate intervention to prevent any further dilution of academic integrity in India’s medical education system.
Priya Varghese Case
Priya Varghese, the wife of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Private Secretary, KK Ragesh, was appointed as an Associate Professor in the Malayalam department at Kannur University. However, her appointment became controversial due to concerns about her teaching experience and qualifications.
In June 2023, a division bench of the Kerala High Court overturned a single bench’s decision that had nullified her appointment, ruling that her selection was valid. The case then progressed to the Supreme Court, where, in July 2023, the apex court issued a notice on the UGC’s special leave petition challenging the high court’s ruling.
Earlier this month, Kannur University issued a notification stating that a full-time PhD cannot be considered as teaching experience, contradicting the affidavit it had earlier submitted in the Supreme Court while defending the appointment of Varghese.