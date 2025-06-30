Scholarship alert: Who qualifies for UGC’s Ishan Uday 2025?

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again opened applications for the Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme, an initiative aimed at uplifting students from India’s North Eastern Region (NER) by bolstering access to higher education.

As NDTV reports, the scheme is a collaborative effort between the UGC and the Ministry of Education, designed to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) across these eight states.

Launched back in 2014-15, the programme has steadily awarded 10,000 new scholarships each year. It targets students from economically weaker sections (EWS) who have secured admissions in recognised general, professional, technical, medical, or paramedical degree courses.

According to NDTV, for the 2025 cycle, applications are being processed via the National Scholarship Portal: https://scholarships.gov.in

To be eligible, candidates must be domiciles of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, or Tripura, and should have completed Class XII or its equivalent in the academic year immediately before applying.

Only those enrolled in the first year of a full-time degree programme, with a family income not exceeding Rs 4.5 lakh annually, qualify. The scheme also embraces transgender students, with reservations provided as per Government of India norms.

However, certain exclusions apply. Students enrolled through management quotas, studying in open universities, pursuing diploma courses, or already benefiting from other scholarships cannot apply.

Selected recipients stand to receive Rs 5,400 per month if pursuing general degrees, and Rs 7,800 per month for technical, professional, medical, or paramedical studies. Funds are disbursed directly to students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), subject to annual renewal based on performance and attendance.

Applications are accepted once every year, and students are encouraged to register promptly. The process involves submitting personal, academic, and bank details, alongside key documents such as domicile and income certificates, proof of admission, and Class XII marksheet.