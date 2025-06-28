Dubai announces 4-day week for government employees

This Islamic New Year, government employees in Dubai will receive a summer gift, a rare perk enjoyed by only a small number of individuals globally.

The Our Flexible Summer plan will require government employees in Dubai to work a four-day work week or reduced summer hours beginning July 1, 2025.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) started this initiative to improve work-life balance and productivity, which will last until September 12, 2025, The Times of India reports.

This announcement comes amid a global surge in interest in four-day work weeks. Before this statement about flexible work hours, a successful pilot programme was implemented in 2024.

Cities and businesses in Japan, the United Kingdom (UK), Iceland, Australia, and Canada have already introduced or tested shortened working hours, with many reporting higher employee retention, mental health, and overall productivity.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has launched an initiative to improve the working conditions for public sector employees over the summer.

Reduced working hours improve employee well-being and productivity, allowing workers to spend more time with their families, particularly during school holidays.

The flexible work policy is applicable to all workers of Dubai government institutions. However, work schedules will vary slightly depending on which group an individual is assigned to.

Government personnel will be separated into two groups and given the following options:

Group 1 personnel work 8 hours every day, Monday through Thursday, with Friday off, for a total of 32 work hours. Group 2 works 7 hours per day, Monday through Thursday, and 4.5 hours on Friday, for a total of 32.5 hours per week.

While the policy does not apply to private employees, the popularity of a four-day week is growing in Dubai’s private sector.