Countdown to ICAR PG, PhD exams: NTA releases admit cards

Candidates eyeing postgraduate and doctoral studies in agriculture can now download their admit cards for two crucial entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As highlighted by Telegraph, the admit cards for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) PG and the All India Competitive Examinations (AICE) Junior Research Fellow / Senior Research Fellow (JRF / SRF) (PhD) 2025 have been officially released.

Students can access these hall tickets by heading to the NTA’s dedicated ICAR portal at exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR. The process requires applicants to enter their application number and date of birth, after which they can download and print their admit cards.

Additionally, Telegraph noted that a direct link for this purpose has been made available at https://icarphd2025.ntaonline.in/admitcard/index .

According to the schedule provided by NTA, the examinations are slated for July 3. The ICAR AIEEA PG exam will be held in the morning slot, from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Meanwhile, aspirants attempting the AICE JRF/SRF(PhD) paper will write their exam in the afternoon session, from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Both assessments will take place in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

However, candidates should be mindful that the admit cards issued are provisional. NTA has clearly mentioned that these are “subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.” Students are also advised against altering any printed information or damaging their admit cards in any way, as this could jeopardise their examination process.

Here’s a brief guide for downloading the ICAR admit card:

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/ICAR

Click on the AIEEA PG or AICE admit card link

Enter your application details and date of birth

Submit the form and download your admit card

With only a few days remaining until the exams, candidates are urged to check all details on their admit cards carefully and prepare accordingly.