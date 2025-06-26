School boy injured after bullet fired at stray dog misses target, two arrested

A school boy sustained injuries after a bullet from a country-made gun fired at a stray dog missed its target and hit the 11-year-old in his head at Kokkaranthangal village in Chengalpattu on Wednesday, June 25.

The police said the victim M Kuralarasan, a resident of Kokkaranthangal village and a Class 6 student of a government school near Madurantakam, is undergoing treatment at the Chengalpattu government hospital, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Following the incident, the Chengalpattu district police arrested two men, including a 25-year-old Irular tribal. They have been identified as Venkatesan (55) of Vilangadu village and Irular tribal Sarathkumar (25).

Venkatesan had hired Sarathkumar to chase away a pack of stray dogs which were causing trouble in the locality. However, while shooting the dogs, a bullet missed its target and hit Kuralarasan in the head while he was on the way to school.

Residents rushed to his help, dialed 108 and sent him to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Meanwhile a group of people rounded up Sarathkumar. Later, the Chithamur police arrested Venkatesan and Sarathkumar and seized the gun and the remaining bullets. They were produced before a magistrate and sent to prison, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

A police source said the boy is recovering well.