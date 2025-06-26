Sam Altman vs NYT: AI privacy, job losses, and Microsoft rifts dominate podcast

In a wide-ranging interview on The New York Times' Hard Fork podcast, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman addressed a slew of headline issues, including a brewing legal spat with the very outlet hosting the session.

At the heart of it lies the copyright lawsuit where The New York Times has requested that OpenAI preserve user logs, even in private mode. “[That] we should have to preserve our users’ logs even if they’ve asked us to delete them... that one we feel strongly about,” Altman said, before pivoting to broader themes.

Altman, joined onstage by Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap, went on to discuss topics ranging from AI’s future in the workplace to global infrastructure initiatives. Both leaders distanced themselves from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s prediction that 50 per cent of entry-level white-collar jobs would vanish in five years.

According to Altman, such views overlook how societal inertia acts as a buffer. “Entry-level people will be the people that do the best here,” he added.

As reported by The Indian Express, Lightcap referenced historic shifts in labour patterns like the drastic fall in agricultural employment since 1900 to contextualise AI’s potential impact. Altman noted that while some job categories may disappear, there’s already a global under-supply of coders, not a surplus.

On Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest investor, Altman acknowledged tensions but affirmed the partnership's long-term value. He mentioned a “super nice call” with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to reaffirm mutual goals.

Altman also spoke positively of Donald Trump’s grasp of AI’s geopolitical relevance, referencing the $500 billion Stargate Project, a mega-infrastructure venture for AI model training. The first data centre is already underway in Texas.

Meta’s ambitious recruitment moves — reportedly offering $100 million bonuses — were brushed off by Lightcap with a dry remark: “I think [Zuckerberg] believes he is superintelligent.”

Finally, Altman reiterated OpenAI’s commitment to user safety and responsible regulation, while expressing doubts about policymakers keeping pace with AI’s rapid evolution.