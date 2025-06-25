India’s new space icon: Who is Shubhanshu Shukla and why is he trending?
Who is Shubhanshu Shukla?
Shukla is a Group Captain in the Indian Air Force and a trained test pilot, handpicked by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in 2019 to be among the country’s first group of astronauts under India’s flagship human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan.
Born and raised in Uttar Pradesh, his military background, flying experience, and rigorous space training made him the ideal candidate for this international collaboration with Axiom Space and NASA.
What is Axiom Mission 4?
Axiom Mission 4 is a private mission to the International Space Station (ISS), involving a crew of four astronauts from different countries. During the 14-day stay aboard the ISS, Shukla and his team will conduct over 60 science and technology experiments, including studies on microgravity’s effect on muscle deterioration, plant growth in space, stem cell behaviour, and sustainable food systems.
The mission is being seen as a key stepping stone toward long-term human presence in space and India is now firmly part of that conversation.
Why does it matter?
For Indian students, researchers, and space enthusiasts, this moment is more than symbolic. It signals India’s active role in global space exploration. Shukla’s journey represents India’s growing capability and trust on the world stage in space science and research.
As India prepares for its first indigenous crewed spaceflight under ISRO’s Gaganyaan programme, the Ax-4 mission provides valuable technical insights and international exposure.