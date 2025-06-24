Why do these two Bhopal students refuse to leave Iran amid the conflict?

Two students from Bhopal, pursuing Islamic studies in Iran, are caught in the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, raising concerns among their families, reported ANI.



While one refuses to leave out of loyalty, the other awaits a worsening situation to return.



Abrar Ali, 30, from Nishatpura, Bhopal, has been studying for a Maulana Maulviyat degree in Qom, Iran, for four years.



Despite pleas from his family to return due to the war, he remains steadfast. His mother, Shahnoor Begum, told ANI, "My son, Abrar Ali, is stuck in Iran. He has been there for four years to study. When we asked him to return, he said that he did not want to come back as of now, what will the Iran's public say about leaving in such a war situation."

"He says 'I have eaten the salt of this place, I will not go like this.'" She added.

Abid Ali, a relative, praised Abrar’s loyalty and stated, "He says that he is living there for four years and he wants to pay his loyalty to them as well and won't leave in the bad time."



Another story

Gul Afsha Khatoon, from Karond, Bhopal, is studying Islamic spiritual science in Mashhad, Iran, residing in a hostel. Her father, Migdad Nusvi, who studied in Iran until 1990, said, "The situation is not good there, but she is saying that it is okay. She says that there is nothing to worry about, if the situation is worsened then, she would try to come."



He last spoke to her on June 22, 2025. Her brother, Mohammed Javad Nusvi, expressed concern, stating, "My sister is pursuing studies in Iran and she is stuck in a war situation there. We want to make a request from the Indian government to help us in bringing our sister back to India safely."



Amid such tensions, both the families of the students are seeking government assistance to ensure the students' safety, and urging for an intervention to ease the war-like situation.