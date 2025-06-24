"They literally took us from our dormitory...": Students express gratitude for doorstep evacuation via Operation Sindhu

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, India’s Operation Sindhu has successfully evacuated thousands of Indian and Sri Lankan nationals, including many students, from the conflict zone, reported The Times of India, on Tuesday, June 24.



Following Israel’s Operation Rising Lion on June 13, 2025, targeting Iran’s military and nuclear sites, India initiated Operation Sindhu on June 18.



The operation has brought back 2,295 Indians from Iran, with a flight on June 17 bringing 290 Indians and one Sri Lankan from Mashhad. Iran, after initially closing its airspace, allowed Indian rescue flights from June 20. Evacuations from Israel were routed through Jordan and Kuwait.



Evacuees express gratitude

Returning students expressed relief and gratitude. Sheikh Afsa, among 100 evacuees from northern Iran, told ANI, "They literally took us from our dormitory, from our doors...we didn't even expect this much help. We are grateful to the central government for the role they played."



Arvind Shukla, a postdoctoral researcher evacuated from Jerusalem, described the chaos, "Missiles were flying over our heads...we used to stay in the hostel and rush to the bunker when sirens went off."



He praised the evacuation, noting, "They took out 160 people from there. We received proper food, water, and everything...the Indian Embassy staff were really kind. We are grateful."



Some students, like a girl from Jammu and Kashmir, expressed hope to resume studies if the conflict subsides, highlighting academic disruptions. India’s efforts extended to a Sri Lankan national, Fatima Iman, who thanked India for her rescue from Iran.



She told ANI the worsening conditions underscored the operation’s importance, citing India’s history of evacuations in Kuwait (1990) and Yemen (2015).