Class 10 student dies after being run over by lorry near Navipet

A Class 10 student, Baindla Tejaswini, died on the spot after a speeding lorry ran over her on the Navipet-Basara road on Monday evening.

Tejaswini, a native of Krishna Nagar Colony in Navipet village, was travelling on a bike with her father, Baindla Gangadhar, en route to Nizamabad to join SR College and shift into her hostel. When a rashly driven lorry overtook them, it hit their bike. Tejaswini fell onto the road, and the lorry ran over her head, killing her instantly.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Government General Hospital for a postmortem. A case has been registered, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Virudhunagar District Collector VP Jeyaseelan presided over a higher education guidance program for Class 12 students from government and government-aided schools was held at the Government Medical College in Virudhunagar on Monday, June 23.

The Collector highlighted key welfare initiatives like the Pudhumai Penn scheme, which provides a monthly incentive of Rs 1,000 to girls who studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 and are pursuing higher education.

However, he noted that support economically disadvantaged students, the district has set up an Educational Assistance Center at the Collectorate and established the Virudhunagar district Educational Trust to guide students through admissions and scholarships, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

It is to be noted that former beneficiaries of the scheme are now studying at reputed institutions and shared their experiences and offered insights to current students.

The event witnessed the participation of over 500 students, along with college principals, teachers, and government officials.