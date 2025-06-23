College student drowns in Cauvery river, body found after a day

A day later, the body of a 21-year-old college student who drowned in the Cauvery River at Kambarasampettai in Tiruchy was recovered on Sunday evening, June 22, near Pathirakkudi village in Thanjavur district.The deceased was identified as K Raman (21) from Puthur in Tiruchy.

According to police, Raman was a second-year MBA student at Bharathidasan University, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

On Saturday evening, June 21, he went to take bathe in the Cauvery River near the Kambarasampettai check dam along with his college friends V Praveen (21), K Vignesh (21), and N Prasanna Venkatesh (21), all from Woraiyur.

While bathing, the group ventured into the deeper section of the river and struggled in the strong current. While the three others managed to swim back to the shore, Raman went missing.

Upon realising this, neighbours alerted the Jeeyapuram police and Tiruchy Cantonment Fire and Rescue Services, who rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. However, they could not find him due to the strong water current in the area.

The search resumed on Sunday with intensified efforts by the fire and rescue team. Eventually, Raman's body was found downstream at Pathirakkudi village in Thanjavur district on Sunday evening.

Later, Jeeyapuram police recovered the body and sent it to Tiruchy Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) for autopsy. Following this, they also registered a case and are investigating the matter, as per the report by The New Indian Express.