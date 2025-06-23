APSCHE sets up expert committee to frame Quantum and AI curriculum

In a significant step toward aligning higher education with emerging technologies, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has constituted an expert committee to design a comprehensive curriculum framework in Quantum Computing, Quantum Technologies, and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The initiative is in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) guidelines and aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub for futuristic education and innovation.

The committee, chaired by Dr. JBV Reddy, Head of the Quantum Technology Cell at the Department of Science and Technology (DST), convened its first meeting under the leadership of APSCHE Chairman Prof K Madhu Murthy.

In his opening remarks, Prof Murthy asserted the importance of India's National Quantum Mission and outlined his vision of transforming Amaravati into a Quantum Valley that could lead the global technology landscape.

Key outcomes of the meeting included the introduction of minor degree programmes in Quantum Technologies and AI. These include an 18-credit minor in Quantum Technologies for engineering students, an 18-credit minor in Artificial Intelligence for both engineering and general streams, and a 16-credit minor in Quantum Technologies for general degree students.

To support curriculum implementation, the committee approved Faculty Development Programs (FDPs) for 500 faculty in Physics, Electronics, Mathematics, and Computer Science, with support from Department of Science & Technology (DST), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and IBM. Proposals for establishing Quantum Labs at major state universities such as Andhra University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada, Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU), Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), JNTU-Ananthapur and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (RGUKT) were also discussed and positively received.

The committee further agreed on collaboration between APSCHE, the Indian institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), DST, TCS, and IBM to foster research, innovation, and a startup ecosystem, including hosting boot camps and hackathons to encourage student-led innovation.

APSCHE Secretary TV Krishna Murthy coordinated the meeting, which witnessed participation from senior academicians, scientists, and industry leaders.