Karnataka gov't raises student intake limit for bilingual classes in schools

The Government of Karnataka has increased the maximum number of students allowed in bilingual medium classes across Karnataka Public Schools (KPS), Bengaluru Public Schools (BPS), and PM Shri Schools.

The move aims to meet the rising demand for admissions in government-run schools offering bilingual education, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the order issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy on June 19, the revised limits will be implemented from the 2025-26 academic year. Pre-primary classes (LKG and UKG) can now admit up to 40 students per class, while primary (Grades 1-7) and secondary (Grades 8-10) classes can take in up to 50 students each. Earlier, the cap for pre-primary and primary sections was 30 students per class.

The decision follows consistent requests from parents, elected representatives, and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs), especially as the demand for bilingual education has seen a sharp rise in recent years. The government stated that it reviewed the education department’s proposal before approving the new intake limits.

Launched in 2017-18, over 300 KPS schools currently operate in the state, offering bilingual instruction alongside Kannada and other medium classes. The government stressed its constitutional responsibility to provide quality education to more children using available resources, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The order also mandates the presence of a supporting staff member (ayah) for every pre-primary teacher and instructs schools to optimize existing infrastructure to accommodate the increased intake.