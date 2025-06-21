All India OBC Students Association organise BC Satyagraha. Know more about it here

The All Indian OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) organised a BC Satyagraha at Osmania University Arts College in Hyderabad to press for the inclusion of Telangana's Backward Classes (BC) reservation bills, that offers 42% BC reservations in the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, according to a statement by the association issued today, Saturday, June 21.



AIOBCSA National President Kiran Kumar Gowd, emphasised the urgency of the demand, stating, “This is not merely a political commitment — it represents the rightful culmination of a century-long struggle for social equality by the Bahujans. To ensure fair and proportional participation of BCs in governance, the implementation of 42% reservations is non-negotiable.” The association is advocating for the Union Government to keep its pre-election promise by constitutionally safeguarding the reservation bills.



The AIOBCSA further expressed frustration with the Telangana State Government’s inaction. National Secretary B Mahesh Goud said, “We will not stop this movement. Students across the state are united in support of BC rights. If necessary, we are prepared to take this agitation to Delhi.”



The AIOBCSA also announced plans to move its campaign and organise protests and satyagrahas across Telangana’s districts, with the help of youth and student communities.