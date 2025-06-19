Operation Sindhu: India evacuates citizens from Iran amid escalating conflict

India has initiated Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens stranded in Iran due to the intensifying conflict between Tehran and Israel.



According to First Post, the operation began as tensions in West Asia surged following Israel’s Operation Rising Lion on June 13, 2025, which targeted Iranian nuclear facilities, and Iran’s retaliatory Operation True Promise 3, involving ballistic missile strikes on Israel.

First phase of evacuation

The first group of evacuees, comprising over 110 Indian students, arrived safely in Delhi early on Thursday, June 19, 2025, according to reports.



These students were transported by road from northern Iran to Yerevan, Armenia, on June 17, 2025. A special flight departed Yerevan at 2.55 pm on June 18, landing in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19.



The Indian government expressed gratitude to Iranian and Armenian authorities for their cooperation in ensuring a smooth evacuation process.

Challenges of evacuation

Approximately 4,000 Indian nationals, nearly half of whom are students, are currently residing in Iran. Evacuating them poses significant challenges compared to past operations, such as Operation Ganga in Ukraine in 2022, which successfully airlifted over 22,000 citizens.



Unlike Ukraine, Iran’s geopolitical constraints complicate logistics. Borders with Pakistan and Afghanistan are not viable routes, and Azerbaijan’s alignment with Pakistan limits options.

Armenia, due to its stable relations with India and neutral stance, has emerged as the primary evacuation route, though it involves lengthy and risky road journeys.

Government support and advisories

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been closely monitoring the situation and has established a 24/7 Control Room in New Delhi to assist Indian nationals in Iran, according to the First Post report.



The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued advisories urging citizens to stay connected, avoid non-essential travel, and follow updates on the Embassy’s social media platforms.



Emergency helplines are now fully operational to guide those in affected areas.



Controversy over post-evacuation transport

A few evacuated students from Jammu and Kashmir expressed dissatisfaction with the condition of the buses arranged by the state government for their journey from Delhi to their hometowns.



According to the First Post report, Student Shaikh Afsa highlighted the issue to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, prompting the Chief Minister’s Office to coordinate with the Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation to provide “proper deluxe buses” for the students.