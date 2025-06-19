Operation Sindhu expansion: India launches evacuation of citizens from Israel

Today, Thursday, June 19, 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced the extension of Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel due to escalating tensions owing to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The operation, initially focused on Iran, now addresses the safety of Indian citizens in Israel as hostilities intensify, reported Hindustan Times.



The MEA has assured that the Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is making comprehensive arrangements to facilitate the safe return of Indian nationals. The ministry issued a statement encouraging citizens to register with the embassy for evacuation assistance.



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has outlined the following steps for Indian nationals in Israel:



1. Registration: Register with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg if not already registered.

2. Contact information: For queries, contact the 24/7 Control Room at the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv:

- Telephone: +972 54-7520711, +972 54-3278392

- Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in



The authorities have also requested Indian citizens to follow the safety protocols issued by Israeli authorities and remain vigilant.



The MEA mentioned, “The Government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance.”



The MEA is closely monitoring the situation to provide ongoing support to the Indian community.



As part of Operation Sindhu, 110 Indian students were successfully evacuated from northern Iran, arriving in New Delhi today, Thursday, June 19, 2025.