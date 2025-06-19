Hyderabad: Eight drug peddlers arrested

The Commissioner's Task Force, West Zone, in coordination with Masab Tank Police Station, apprehended one interstate drug peddler, one ganja peddler, four sub-peddlers and two consumers, involved in the sale and consumption of hash oil.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Faizan (22), Yelagada Navya (25), Kundurthi Veerachary (22), Sam Ajay Kumar (20), Vemula Harshith (20), Mohammed Sameer (20), Sam Vijay Kumar (20) and Syed Murthuza Ali Hussain (35), according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Acting on credible information, the police apprehended four individuals, Syed Murthuza Ali Hussain, Mohammed Faizan, Harshith, and Sameer, near the Pension Office Bus Stop, Masab Tank, on suspicion of carrying drugs.

During the operation, Faizan was found with a small box of hash oil, charas, and 175 grams of dry ganja concealed in his Yamaha RX100. A small box of hash oil was also recovered from Sameer. Faizan revealed the drugs were sourced from Nagpur and that the hash oil was purchased from Harshith and Sameer for Rs 3,000.

Upon further inquiry Sameer disclosed purchasing the hash oil from Sam Ajay and Veerachary from Gajularamaram. The duo was apprehended along with a consumer, Sam Vijay (Ajay's brother), and found with two boxes of hash oil, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

They revealed they had procured the narcotic from Navya for Rs 2,000. Navya was arrested and found in possession of 71 small boxes of hash oil. She confessed that the hash oil was supplied by an individual from Andhra Pradesh.

Total value of the seized property is Rs 6.50 lakh. A case has been registered.