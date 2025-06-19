Double blow to dreams: Punjab hikes medical fees to Rs 10 lakh while imposing mandatory service bond

In a move that has sent shockwaves through Punjab's medical education community, the state government has simultaneously increased MBBS fees by 5%, bringing the total cost to Rs 10 lakh even in government colleges, while introducing a controversial mandatory service bond that could trap students for years or cost them Rs 20 lakh to escape.

The timing couldn't be worse.

As medical students have been protesting against already high fees for the past month and a half, demanding fee reductions and stipend increases, the Punjab government has responded with what appears to be a slap in their face.

The new reality: Study now, serve later or pay up

Starting from the 2025-26 academic session, all MBBS and BDS students in Punjab's government medical and dental colleges will be bound by a service agreement that mandates either two years of service in government healthcare facilities or payment of a Rs 20 lakh bond. Students admitted under the All-India quota get a slightly better deal, one year of mandatory service.

The policy comes as Punjab struggles with a severe doctor shortage, with 1,962 posts of general medical officers remaining vacant out of 3,847 sanctioned positions. However, students argue this approach amounts to forced labour disguised as public service.

"They're using us as cheap labour"

Dr Archit Bawa, President of the Medical Students Association Punjab and an MBBS student from the 2019 batch, the same year fee hikes began accelerating, doesn't mince words regarding the government's strategy.

"The rural service bond for MBBS students makes no sense, because many MBBS graduates appear for the PCMS exam to serve as Medical Officers, so there is no shortage of applicants available for the medical officer positions," Dr Bawa explained. "However, the motive behind this is very clear. The salary for those who clear the exam and work is around Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000, but via the bond system, they are obtaining cheap labour."

He revealed that students working under the bond receive stipends similar to current internship payments, a maximum of Rs 20,000 - Rs 25,000, far below market rates for qualified doctors.

A degree that never ends

The implications extend far beyond two years of service. Dr Bawa outlined how the policy transforms medical education into a seemingly endless journey:

"This bond must be served after completion of the 5.5-year MBBS degree, extending this lengthy and difficult degree to 7.5 years. Only after completing this rural service will we receive the degree, making it a compulsory and forced requirement."

For those planning to pursue an MD, the situation becomes even more complex.

"Students who wish to pursue an MD for three years are required to complete this rural service again for two years. All these years, when combined with NEET PG preparation-related gap years, make the UG and PG duration as long as 13-14 years, which is a very extensive timeframe. Students remain stuck during their prime years," he says.

Broken promises and bitter pills

The timing of the announcement has particularly stung students.

Dr Bawa revealed that student representatives met with the health minister on June 10, receiving assurances that actions would be taken to increase stipends after the elections.

"However, the day before, on June 18, this new notice was released. What should we understand from this?" he asked, highlighting what students see as a betrayal of trust.

Dr Deepak Angural, Vice-President of MSA from the 2021 batch, echoed the frustration: "Fee hikes have been regular every year, but there has been no increase in stipends for the last 10 years. That was the reason we were protesting for stipend increases, but instead of accepting our demand for stipend rises, they released a new notice of fee hikes again along with the two-year bond."

The logic that doesn't add up

Students are particularly galled by the contradiction in government policy. "If there is a compulsory bond, which definitely is not right, but if they are introducing the bond, the fee should be decreased, not increased," Dr Angural pointed out.

The government's stated aim is to address doctor shortages in rural and underserved areas, but the infrastructure to support this goal remains inadequate. Despite promises to establish 16 new government medical colleges during its five-year tenure, the government has yet to build a single new institution.

The ultimate strike looms

With applications submitted and meetings yielding no relief, student leaders are preparing for escalation.

"If we do not receive any relief after submission of applications and meetings, then we will take to the roads and launch an ultimate strike where not just MBBS but BDS students across all dental colleges in Punjab will join, as they have also received the same notice regarding the two-year rural bond and fee hike," Dr Bawa warned.

The controversy highlights broader systemic issues in Punjab's medical education landscape.

While the government grapples with genuine healthcare workforce shortages, its approach of increasing financial pressure while mandating unpaid service has created a perfect storm of student discontent.

As Punjab's medical students prepare for what could be their most significant protest yet, the government faces a critical choice: address the legitimate concerns of its future doctors or risk driving away the very professionals it desperately needs to serve its people.