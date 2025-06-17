Israel-Iran conflict: India begins evacuation of students from Iran; 110 students cross into Armenia

Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has initiated the evacuation of Indian nationals, particularly students stranded in conflict-affected regions.
In a recent development, approximately 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University in Iran have been successfully evacuated and have crossed into Armenia, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA).The students, most of whom hail from Jammu and Kashmir, were moved safely across the Iran-Armenia border late Monday night. They are currently en route to the Armenian capital Yerevan, and are expected to arrive at their designated location in the city by 12 or 1 pm (Indian Standard Time - IST) today. Their flight back to India, from Yerevan to New Delhi, is reportedly scheduled for tomorrow, June 18.
The evacuation comes in the wake of escalating hostilities in the Middle East, with the region witnessing increased military activity over the past week. In response, Indian authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and working through diplomatic and logistical channels to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens, particularly students in Iran’s border regions.
The JKSA, which has been actively coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian missions abroad, confirmed that the students are in good health and high spirits.
“We spoke to the students this morning. They have safely crossed the border and are being looked after,” the association said in a statement.
Further evacuations are expected in the coming days, depending on how the situation unfolds in the region.