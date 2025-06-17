Israel-Iran conflict: India begins evacuation of students from Iran; 110 students cross into Armenia

The evacuation comes in the wake of escalating hostilities in the Middle East, with the region witnessing increased military activity over the past week. In response, Indian authorities have been closely monitoring the situation and working through diplomatic and logistical channels to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens, particularly students in Iran’s border regions.

The JKSA, which has been actively coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Indian missions abroad, confirmed that the students are in good health and high spirits.

“We spoke to the students this morning. They have safely crossed the border and are being looked after,” the association said in a statement.

Further evacuations are expected in the coming days, depending on how the situation unfolds in the region.