Indian Army Agniveer GD admit card 2025 released | Here’s how to download

The Indian Army has released the admit cards for the Agniveer General Duty (GD) recruitment examination. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website — joinindianarmy.nic.in .

As per the official schedule, the Agniveer GD written examination will be conducted from June 30 to July 3, 2025. The exam duration will be 60 minutes, and it is mandatory for all candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

How to download Agniveer GD admit card 2025:

Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in



Click on the ‘Candidate Login’ section



Enter your registered credentials and submit



Click on ‘Download Admit Card’



Save and print it for future reference





In addition to the GD category, the Army has also announced that admit cards for other Agniveer categories will be made available on June 18, 2025. These include:

-Tradesmen (8th and 10th pass)

-Agniveer (Technical)

-GD (Women Military Police)

-Sol Tech (NA)

-Sepoy (Pharma)

-Clerk/SKT (Shopkeeper Technical) (including Typing Test)



-JCO RT (Junior Commissioned Officer Religious Teachers)