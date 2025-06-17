Hiring manager or God? Job applicant alleges mistreatment by Bengaluru hiring manager, sparks debate on toxic interview culture

“Just walks in with an air of arrogance like it's normal,” the applicant wrote, adding, “Then he goes on a monologue about how he basically runs the show… wanting someone in-office 5–6 days a week (for a PO role, mind you). Zero courtesy, rigid mindset, and weird power-tripping vibes.”

The post resonated with many Reddit users, several of whom shared similar experiences.

“It feels like a cycle. Entry-level folks get toxic managers, grow into manager roles and then show the same toxicity. This culture then normalises to the point where people think acting like this is expected and normal,” one user commented.

Others called the behaviour unprofessional and demoralising.

“If you don't get the job, you might have dodged a bullet,” one wrote.

The original poster responded, “That’s what I don’t understand: where do you get this idea that it is okay? To me, it’s felt like modern-day slavery.”

This incident adds to the growing body of complaints about hiring practices and management attitudes in India’s corporate ecosystem. Just last month, a startup founder went viral for calling out what he described as a “broken” talent system after interviewing 150 interns.

While many companies are investing in employer branding and candidate experience, the latest Reddit outrage shows that toxic patterns persist, and applicants are increasingly unafraid to speak out.