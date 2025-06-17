Air India crash: Indian-origin UAE entrepreneur pledges Rs 6 crore to families of medical students killed

In the wake of the tragic Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, an Indian-origin entrepreneur based in the UAE, Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, has pledged Rs 6 crore to support the families of the medical students who lost their lives in the accident.

The London-bound flight crashed into the hostel mess of BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, moments after takeoff, killing four students, Manav, Aaryan, Rakesh, and Jaiprakash, among several others. The students were reportedly in their final years of medical education and had been preparing for a future in public service.

“They were future frontline heroes. Manav, Aaryan, Rakesh, and Jaiprakash were preparing to save lives, not lose their own. The AI171 crash took them from us. Pledging ₹6 crore to support their families and others affected,” Dr Vayalil wrote in a post on X.