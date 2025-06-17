AI to replace THESE jobs, according to the ‘Godfather of AI’

Geoffrey Hinton, popularly known as the Godfather of AI, recently spoke about the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into many businesses.

Hinton, known for his revolutionary work in neural networks in the late 1970s, is now a professor emeritus of Computer Science at the University of Toronto. In 2024, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for his work in machine learning (ML).

In a recent interview with the podcast Diary of a CEO, Hinton cautioned that AI might soon replace a major number of white-collar workers and that they should prepare for "mass joblessness."

Referring to repetitive white-collar tasks that require cognitive labour but less creativity, Hinton said, "I think for mundane intellectual labour, AI is just going to replace everybody."

He added that one person working with an AI assistant will be able to handle the workload of a team of ten, The Indian Express writes.

To illustrate his point, Hinton cited paralegals as one profession that is already under threat. He also gave a stern warning to those in customer service. "I'd be terrified if I had a job as a call centre operator," he remarked, referring to the profession's fast automation.

While white-collar occupations may be at imminent risk, Hinton said that blue-collar positions that require manual labour are safer for the time being. “I’d say it’s going to be a long time before it (AI) is as good at physical manipulation. So, a good bet would be to be a plumber,” he explained.

Hinton also challenged the notion that AI will simply create new occupations to replace those it removes. He argued that the automation of intellectual tasks could leave few meaningful roles for humans.

“You’d have to be very skilled to have a job that it just couldn’t do,” Hinton said.

While Hinton agreed that AI will sometimes assist rather than replace workers, he cautioned that this change will nevertheless result in significant job losses. However, he also cited certain industries that would be exceptions to this trend. Healthcare, for example, may be better positioned to adapt to these changes because demand for services remains strong.