Iran-Israel conflict: Buses arranged for relocation of Indian students from Shahid Beheshti University; here’s the status at other Iranian universities

As tensions rise between Iran and Israel, Indian authorities have started to relocate students, including a large number of Kashmiri students, stuck in various Iranian universities and colleges. This information was shared by the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), which has been in close contact with student representatives and authorities to monitor and disseminate updates on evacuation arrangements.

According to the JKSA, buses were arranged today in coordination with the Indian Embassy to transport students from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences to the city of Qom.

All Indian students, including those residing in dormitories and private apartments, were asked to assemble at Gate No 2, Velenjak University by 9.30 am, with buses scheduled to depart by 10.00 am.

The association emphasised that “no Indian student should stay back in the boys’ or girls’ dormitories or in private apartments,” urging full compliance with the relocation instructions.

In its latest update, JKSA also provided the current status of Indian students in other Iranian institutions:

Tehran University of Medical Sciences – Relocation of students is currently underway.



Islamic Azad University – Students are in the process of being relocated.



Iran University of Medical Sciences – Evacuation efforts are ongoing.



Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences – Arrangements for relocation are being finalised.



Urmia University of Medical Sciences – Relocation expected to commence soon.



Isfahan and Shiraz Universities – The Indian Embassy is in contact with university representatives, and efforts are being made to facilitate relocation at the earliest.





The JKSA has urged students to remain vigilant, follow all official instructions, and ensure the widespread dissemination of these updates within the student community.