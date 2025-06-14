Thanjavur: 30 girl students fall ill after consuming breakfast at their hostel

Around 30 girl students staying at the Government Adi Dravidar Hostel for girls in Pattukottai in Thanjavur were admitted to a government hospital on Friday, June 13, after they fell sick, allegedly after consuming breakfast at the hostel.

According police, the hostel, operated under the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department, is located in Pattukkottai, Thanjavur district. The hostel has been functioning at a private marriage hall for the last three years. It houses 30 students studying at the Government Girls' Higher Secondary School in Pattukottai, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

All the students were served tamarind curry rice, and potato fry for breakfast at the hostel. Later, they went to school as usual. Around 11 am, six students started vomiting and fainted.Teachers immediately rushed them to the Pattukkottai Government Hospital for treatment.

Soon after, the remaining 22 students also began developing similar symptoms, including vomiting and dizziness. Subsequently, they were also taken to the hospital. Doctors who examined said that the symptom was due to food poisoning.

Sources said that the students were being treated at the hospital with their health condition remaining stable as of Friday evening. On information, Pattukottai Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Shankar, Tahsildar Dharmendra, and Pattukkottai Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

Ravichandran visited the students at the hospital to inquire their condition. Officials from the Food Safety Department also collected food samples for testing, as per the report by The New Indian Express.