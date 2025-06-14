Iran-Israel conflict: J&K Students Association issues helpline for evacuation of Kashmiri students stranded in Iran

As tensions continue to escalate between Iran and Israel, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has issued an urgent appeal for assistance, highlighting the plight of nearly 1,300 Kashmiri students stranded across various parts of Iran.

Many of them have reported hearing air raid sirens, feeling tremors, and witnessing visible military activity near their residences, sparking fears for their safety.

In a statement issued today, Saturday, June 14, Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of JKSA, said, “We are receiving distress calls and messages from Kashmiri students, particularly from conflict-affected cities. The students are anxious and frightened due to the rapidly deteriorating situation on the ground.”

Khuehami confirmed that the association is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Tehran, and the J&K Chief Minister’s Office to ensure students’ safety. A detailed list of affected students is currently being prepared for submission to the MEA, in case evacuation efforts become necessary.

“Students located near airstrike zones are especially vulnerable. Families back home are extremely worried, and we are doing everything possible to ensure communication, safety, and timely intervention,” he added.

Munawar Mehraj, National Vice-President of JKSA, urged all Kashmiri students studying in Iran to share their details via the association’s helpline numbers or the QR code shared through official channels. JKSA is also coordinating with universities and local authorities in Iran to monitor the students' safety.

Helpline Numbers

+91 91496 76014

+91 88250 05327

+91 70069 22829

+91 60053 78827

+91 99062 99199

+91 70069 60524

+91 79063 48764

+91 70064 43981

+91 84938 09660

+91 60063 33584

+91 95418 18367

Students can also email their details to: jksakmr@gmail.com .

JKSA has appealed to families in Kashmir to remain calm and assured them that the association is actively tracking the situation.

“Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of the students. We will continue to share regular updates,” the statement concluded.