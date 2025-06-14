Class 9 student jumps off school's first floor after being questioned over incomplete homework

A Class 9 student of a private school allegedly jumped off from the first floor of the school building near Tiruchendur, after his class teacher chided him for not finishing homework on Friday, June 13.

Sources said that the boy student allegedly jumped from the first floor only after his class teacher questioned him for irregularities in completing homework, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The school staff hospitalised him at a private hospital, sources added.

Medical investigations confirmed a fracture on his right hand and deep injury at hip.

Sources added that the 13-year-old student has been referred to a private hospital in Nagercoil for surgery.

Tiruchendur police had received a complaint and further investigation is on. When asked, District Education Officer (Private school) Chidambaranathan said that notices have been served to the principal of the private school for an inquiry.

However, an inquiry is yet to be conducted as the principal has accompanied the student for surgery to Nagercoil, he said, as per the report by The New Indian Express.