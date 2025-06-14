CISCE announces schedule for ICSE, ISC 2025 improvement exams | Check dates, timings, key details

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the official timetable for the 2025 improvement examinations for both Class 10 (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education - ICSE) and Class 12 (Indian School Certificate - ISC), as reported by Zee News.

The schedule is now available on the board’s official website — cisce.org.

According to the announcement, the exams will begin on July 1, 2025. While the ICSE improvement exams will conclude on July 14, the ISC exams will wrap up on July 17.

Exam Timings

Class 10 (ICSE): 11 am

Class 12 (ISC): 9 am and 2 pm (depending on the subject)

Candidates can appear for a maximum of two subjects only, whether to improve their score or attempt to pass in subjects not cleared earlier.

Subject-wise details

ICSE (Class 10) will begin with English Language and Environmental Science, and end with electives such as Home Science, Fashion Designing, Computer Applications, Commercial Applications, and more.

ISC (Class 12) will start with Mathematics, Environmental Science, Sociology, and Legal Studies, and conclude with subjects like Computer Science (Theory), Physical Education, and Art Paper 4 on July 17.

This year, the ICSE board exams were held from February 18 to March 27, and the ISC exams from February 13 to April 5. The results were announced on April 30, with an overall pass percentage of 99.09 per cent for ICSE and 99.02 per cent for ISC.

Starting in 2024, CISCE discontinued compartment exams, replacing them with improvement exams to allow students a second chance, either to clear a subject or enhance their score.

Students are advised to regularly check the official CISCE website for updates regarding admit cards, exam centres, and additional instructions.