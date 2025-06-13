Air India crash kills 3 resident doctors, 5 students at BJMC; over 50 injured on campus

A routine afternoon turned into a nightmare at Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College (BJMC) and Civil Hospital campus on Thursday, June 12, when Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into the residential quarters and student hostel shortly after takeoff.

Among the dead are three resident doctors, the pregnant wife of another doctor, and five medical students. At least 50 others, mostly students and hospital staff, sustained injuries, some critical, after the plane tore through buildings and burst into flames.

Resident doctors identified as Aaryan Rajput, Manav Bhadoo, and Rakesh Deora lost their lives, as per a report by The Times of India. Another doctor, Jay Prakash Chaudhary, is missing. The identity of the pregnant woman killed is yet to be confirmed.

“There was a loud explosion and a ball of fire. By the time we realised what was happening, the plane’s wreckage was strewn across the campus. There were bodies in the debris that I could make out were of doctors from their aprons,” Dr Ramkrishna, a witness who was having lunch when the crash occurred, told TOI.

The crash site includes Atulyam-4-4 residential quarters and the MBBS students' hostel mess, located near the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, where the aircraft had taken off at 1.38 pm. Barely minutes into its journey to London’s Gatwick Airport, the pilot issued a Mayday distress call before losing communication with Air Traffic Control.

Fires, injuries, and chaos on campus

The crash sparked an intense fire, damaging multi-storey buildings, burning vehicles, and singeing trees. Visuals showed the nose of the aircraft piercing through the top floor of a hostel building, where many students were having lunch.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and devastation.

“The plane was flying very low and it crashed into the residential quarters of doctors and nursing staff of the civil hospital and BJ Medical college,” said Haresh Shah, a local witness, told PTI.

“There are several five-floor buildings which are residential quarters of doctors and nursing staff. Many people in those apartments were injured as, along with the plane, the buildings also caught fire,” he added.

In total, around 21 resident doctors sustained burns and fractures.

The ill-fated flight was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Among the passengers were 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Only one person is reported to have survived the crash.

According to aviation sources, the aircraft managed to climb only 600-800 feet before plunging back to the ground. Eyewitnesses said it lost altitude rapidly, emitting thick black smoke before crashing.

Doctors’ association speaks out

Dr Rohan Krishnan, chief patron of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), told ANI, “At least 50 people have been injured on campus and the crash has damaged the MBBS students’ hostel and the residential block of super-speciality doctors.”

The BJMC and Civil Hospital campus, usually bustling with students, staff, and patients, has been left shaken by the tragedy. With debris still being cleared and bodies identified, the immediate concern for many is the well-being of survivors and the restoration of critical medical services.

Counselling and support services are being arranged for traumatised students and staff. The Gujarat government has ordered an immediate probe into the incident and announced ex gratia for victims' families.