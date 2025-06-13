Air India crash: Doctors move SC seeking Rs 50 lakh compensation for families of resident doctors, students killed at BJMC

In the aftermath of the catastrophic Air India Flight AI-171 crash on June 12, two prominent medical practitioners have approached the Supreme Court of India, urging it to take suo motu cognisance of the disaster and direct the Centre to provide interim compensation of Rs 50 lakh per victim.

The petition has been submitted by Dr Saurav Kumar, Neurosurgeon and AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) New Delhi alumnus, along with renowned health influencer Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson, Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN). The letter has been submitted through Supreme Court Advocate Satyam Singh.

The petition, submitted as an open letter to Chief Justice of India Justice BR Gavai, emphasises the scale of human loss, particularly among young medical professionals and students at BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, and highlights the inadequacy of existing compensation frameworks in the face of such mass casualties.

The petitioners have drawn attention to the death of resident doctors and medical students from BJ Medical College (BJMC), Ahmedabad, where the plane crash caused direct damage to residential quarters and hostels on campus.

“The tragic loss of young medical students... is not merely personal but a loss to the entire nation,” the petition states, calling the deaths a blow to the country’s healthcare future.

Air India flight crashes into BJMC Ahmedabad

On June 12, 2025, Air India’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner flight AI171 took off from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm, headed for London Gatwick. Within a minute of departure, the aircraft lost transponder contact and crashed into a densely populated area in Bopal, around three km from the airport.

The crash killed 241 of the 242 people on board, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, along with 10 crew members.

Several buildings caught fire after the crash, including BJMC’s residential quarters and student hostel, where resident doctors and MBBS students were either housed or having lunch. Reportedly, three resident doctors and five medical students were killed in the accident, while over 50 are critically injured. The exact number of casualties may be higher, according to reports.

Key demands by petitioners

The letter seeks the following directions from the Supreme Court:

Immediate interim compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each deceased victim’s family.

Formation of a High-Level Expert Committee, comprising retired judges, aviation experts, actuaries, and economists, to determine fair compensation.

Expedited settlement of claims by Air India without forcing families into prolonged litigation.

Rehabilitation support, including employment for eligible family members of the deceased.

Thorough crash investigation and systemic reforms in aviation safety.

“A blow to Indian healthcare”

The letter strongly emphasises the loss to India’s medical workforce. Several young doctors from BJMC, who were having lunch at the BJMC hostel mess at the time of the crash, were either killed or severely injured.

“These students were training to become doctors who would serve the nation's health needs... Their loss is not merely personal but a loss to the entire nation,” the petition reads.

The petition concludes by highlighting the inadequacy of current systems to handle tragedies of this magnitude and urges the Supreme Court to lead in ensuring timely justice and fair treatment for the victims’ families.

“The principle of access to justice under Article 21 requires that victims’ families should not be compelled to undergo years of litigation to receive basic compensation for their survival and dignity,” it argues.