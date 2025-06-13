Air India crash: 24 BJMC students undergoing treatment; 4 students, 6 kin of resident doctors confirmed dead, says FAIMA

As many as 24 undergraduate medical students from BJ Medical College (BJMC), Ahmedabad, are currently undergoing treatment following the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash that hit the campus on June 12, 2025.

According to an official press note issued by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), four BJMC students have died, while six relatives of resident doctors also lost their lives in the disaster.

“As of now, the situation is under control. Four UG students of BJMC died, six relatives of resident doctors died, and around 270 people died in this incident. Twenty-four students are undergoing treatment. Rest DNA reports awaited,” said Dr Dhaval Gameti, Vice-President of FAIMA and President, JDA BJMC.