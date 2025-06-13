Air India crash: 24 BJMC students undergoing treatment; 4 students, 6 kin of resident doctors confirmed dead, says FAIMA

As many as 24 undergraduate medical students from BJ Medical College (BJMC), Ahmedabad, are currently undergoing treatment following the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash that hit the campus on June 12, 2025.
According to an official press note issued by the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), four BJMC students have died, while six relatives of resident doctors also lost their lives in the disaster.
“As of now, the situation is under control. Four UG students of BJMC died, six relatives of resident doctors died, and around 270 people died in this incident. Twenty-four students are undergoing treatment. Rest DNA reports awaited,” said Dr Dhaval Gameti, Vice-President of FAIMA and President, JDA BJMC.
The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner had taken off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm on Thursday, June 12, en route to London Gatwick, but crashed within minutes into the Bopal area, directly impacting residential quarters and the student hostel mess on BJMC’s campus. Of the 242 people on board, 241 were killed, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in Indian history.
Among the worst-hit were resident doctors and undergraduate students who were either inside their hostels or dining in the mess when the aircraft plummeted into the complex and exploded. Visuals from the wreckage showed the plane’s nose piercing through a hostel floor and several buildings in flames.
While rescue operations are ongoing, dozens of medical students have suffered burns, fractures, and psychological trauma. With DNA identification still in progress, the final death toll among BJMC affiliates could rise.