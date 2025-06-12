University of Mysore: Student union flays removal of Ambedkar banner from campus

A fresh controversy erupted at the century-old University of Mysore following the abrupt removal of a banner bearing the portrait of Dr BR Ambedkar by the university administration.

The banner, which was displayed inside the Manasagangotri campus opposite the Kuvempu Kannada Study Centre to mark Ambedkar Jayanti, was reportedly put up by the Dalit Students' Federation and the Research Scholars' Association, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to student groups, the administration removed the banner without prior intimation to any of the student representatives or organisations involved.

The move has sparked strong criticism from student bodies, who have accused the university administration of harbouring anti-Dalit and anti-Ambedkar sentiments.

Students who rushed to the spot after learning about the incident staged a flash protest against what they described as the university's continued 'anti-student stance' and discriminatory practices.

They raised slogans condemning the university's decision and demanded an explanation from the authorities. Jayalakshmipuram police rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, the agitators said the removal of Ambedkar's banner without any notice is a clear reflection of the administration's mindset, as per the report by The New Indian Express.