Medical fraternity mourns Air India crash into BJMC Ahmedabad: "A black day for Indian doctors"

Following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that struck the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College (BJMC), leading medical associations and doctor networks have expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims, especially the injured MBBS students.

Several medical students were present in the hostel during their lunch break when the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

The crash has raised alarms across the medical fraternity, with many describing it as an unprecedented tragedy for the healthcare community.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), called it a “black day for the Indian medical fraternity.”

“My hand trembles as I write this, knowing that the Air India flight crash on BJMC medical college UG hostel in Ahmedabad has cost us the lives of our medical students, doctors, and others,” he wrote on X.

“It was during the lunch hours, and the medical students were in their mess while the tragedy happened. Prayers with all the lost souls and those undergoing treatment,” he added.