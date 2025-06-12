Medical fraternity mourns Air India crash into BJMC Ahmedabad: "A black day for Indian doctors"

Following the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that struck the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College (BJMC), leading medical associations and doctor networks have expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims, especially the injured MBBS students.
Several medical students were present in the hostel during their lunch break when the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.
The crash has raised alarms across the medical fraternity, with many describing it as an unprecedented tragedy for the healthcare community.
Dr Dhruv Chauhan, National Spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN), called it a “black day for the Indian medical fraternity.”
“My hand trembles as I write this, knowing that the Air India flight crash on BJMC medical college UG hostel in Ahmedabad has cost us the lives of our medical students, doctors, and others,” he wrote on X.
“It was during the lunch hours, and the medical students were in their mess while the tragedy happened. Prayers with all the lost souls and those undergoing treatment,” he added.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also shared their anguish.
“We are deeply shocked about the news of AI flight crashing in Ahmedabad. The news became more gruesome after finding out that the flight had crashed into BJMC Hostel and that many MBBS students have also been injured. We are monitoring the situation closely and are ready for any help.”
FORDA, another key association representing resident doctors, stated, “Reports of injured healthcare workers are coming in. We pray for the safety of our colleagues and everyone affected by this tragedy.”
UDF Bharat, a national organisation of healthcare professionals, also expressed condolences.
“It is a tragic day for the nation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” it wrote on X.
The associations have called for immediate support for the injured and for trauma care to be prioritised at the site and in nearby hospitals.
Authorities are yet to confirm the number of casualties among students, but visuals from the scene and accounts from families indicate a devastating toll on the young medical community.