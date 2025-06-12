Air India plane crash: "My son jumped from second floor," says mother of BJMC student

The horrifying crash of Air India flight AI-171, en route from Ahmedabad to London, occurred shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, June 12. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers, issued a MAYDAY call before plunging into the undergraduate hostel mess of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad’s Meghaninagar area around 1.17 pm.

Several MBBS students are feared dead, while others have been seriously injured, as the aircraft smashed directly into the building where many were present for their lunch break. Authorities have not released the exact number of casualties yet, but eyewitness accounts and student testimonies suggest a significant toll inside the hostel.

Emergency teams, fire brigades, and ambulances have rushed to the site. Videos circulating on social media show chaos around the hostel building, with rescue personnel assisting survivors.

The Ahmedabad airport remains temporarily shut, and Air India has activated its emergency response systems to assist the families of those onboard.