Ahmedabad Air India crash: Debris scattered across BJ Medical College hostel; charred bodies recovered

A devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad, today, Thursday, June 12, damaged parts of the BJ Medical College campus, including its doctors’ hostel and residential quarters, when an Air India flight crashed shortly after take-off.

The Ahmedabad-London flight, carrying 242 passengers, took off at 1.39 pm today and crashed moments later into the densely populated Meghani Nagar locality.

Videos from the site, now widely circulated on social media, show extensive damage, with parts of the aircraft lodged in the five-storey hostel building and several vehicles in flames. Charred bodies can be seen amid the wreckage, though official casualty figures are still awaited.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying moment of the crash.

“The plane was flying very low before it crashed,” said Haresh Shah, a local resident, told PTI.

“As it crashed into the building, the sound was like a blast, and the plane and the building caught fire,” he added.

Another eyewitness said the crash occurred near the dining hall of the hostel, where several students and staff were present at the time.

“Many were injured and rushed to hospital,” he added.

The entire crash site was cordoned off, and large-scale rescue operations are underway. The Army, Border Security Force (BSF), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and city police are jointly involved in retrieving bodies and locating survivors. Ahmedabad City Police Commissioner GS Malik confirmed that efforts were ongoing to rescue those trapped under the debris.

Local residents were among the first to arrive at the site and initiate rescue efforts before emergency services arrived. The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but several undergraduate MBBS students are feared dead or critically injured.