RULET 2025 answer keys released, objection window opened

The answer keys for the Rajasthan University Law Entrance Test 2025 (RULET 2025) have been released by the Rajasthan University today, June 9.

Candidates will now be able to access the RULET 2025 answer keys from the university’s official website at uniraj.ac.in .

The exam was conducted in a single shift on May 25, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm, and consisted of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The questions carried 2 marks each, making the whole exam 300 marks.

Apart from the written test, the entrance exam also included the group discussion round and personal interview, with them carrying 25 marks each. The final test scores would be calculated against a total of 350 marks.

Here is how candidates can check and download the RULET answer key 2025:

Visit Rajasthan University's official website, uniraj.ac.in . On the home page, look for the RULET link. On the new page, select the answer key link. A new page with the answer key PDF will appear. Candidates can download and print the document for future reference.

The university has opened the objections window for the Answer Keys. Candidates may file objections to the answer key by submitting the prescribed form in person, along with supporting documents, to the Convener, RULET-2025, at the Department of Law, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur. The deadline for objections is June 10, 2025.