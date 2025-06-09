Karnataka school curriculum to include traffic lessons

The Karnataka Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) will be including traffic lessons in the state board's school curriculum. The move aims to create awareness on traffic rules and personal safety among students.

Textbooks for Classes 2, 4, 6, 7, and 9 now include content related to road safety, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

DSERT said that as the textbooks for the academic year 2025-26 have already been printed and are in the distribution stage, the traffic curriculum shared by the Bangalore Traffic Police will be included while drafting or revising the textbooks.

In other news...

Even though several government schools are struggling to see the light of day due to low maintenance, an alumni association of a government school in Kodagu is striving towards renovating the institution. Funds up to Rs 10 lakh were collected to enable the renovation and revival of the school.

The Suntikoppa Government Primary School, established 108 years ago, has educated lakhs of students. A high school section was added to the institution 44 years ago. However, the lack of funds for development works has remained a challenge, resulting in the absence of even a centenary celebration for the institution. However, the institution's alumni became active recently and are now set to revive the institution.

Recently, a group of alumni organised a reunion, and a Guru Vandhana programme was hosted, which witnessed participation from the former teaching staff.

The Alumni Association was launched, and plans were made to renovate the school building that is in a vulnerable condition.The renovation process began after the alumni association collected funds up to Rs 10 lakh, according to the report by The New Indian Express.