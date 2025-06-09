Dakshina Kannada: 125 gov't school buildings damaged due to relentless rain in May alone

As many as 125 government school buildings were damaged due to relentless rains that lashed across Dakshina Kannada in the month of May this year.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Govinda Madiwala told The New Indian Express that as many as 125 government school buildings were damaged, with major damage being reported at Bantwal and Belthangady taluks.

In Bantwal taluk, 62 government school buildings were damaged and the education department officials have estimated a loss of Rs 1.50 crore. As many as 41 government schools were damaged in Belthangady with loss estimated at Rs 98 lakhs. Seven government schools were damaged due to heavy rains in Sullia taluk, while four government schools had suffered damage in Kadaba taluk.

Three government schools in Puttur, Moodbidri, and Ullal taluks were also damaged due to incessant rains accompanied by heavy winds. Two schools were damaged in Mangaluru taluk while no damage was reported in Mulki.

"Majority of the government school buildings with tiled roofing were damaged due to heavy rains and wind. Due to water leakage in classrooms, we are unable to take up classes for the children. We are expecting Calamity Relief Funds which would be disbursed by the district administration to repair these school buildings. We have estimated a total loss of Rs 292 lakh in May alone. We will place the damage report before the district disaster management committee under deputy commissioner," the DDPI informed, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

"There is a provision to release Rs 2 lakh to each school for the repair works. Last year also, sufficient funds were released from the natural calamity relief funds by the deputy commissioner. Minor repair works are already taken up for the smooth conduct of the classes for the children. Major repair works are yet to be taken up and classes are shifted to other classrooms. We are expecting funds from the state government also," DDPI said.