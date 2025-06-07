TOSS results 2025: SSC and Inter marks out now, here’s how to check

The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) released the results of its Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Intermediate (Inter) examinations for the April–May 2025 session today, June 7. Students who appeared for either of these public exams can now access their mark sheets online at telanganaopenschool.org, as reported by Money Control.

The examinations were conducted between April 20 and April 26, split across two daily sessions — the first from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm and the second from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Students from across Telangana who took part in these open school board exams can now download their results by entering their roll or admission number at the designated link on the official portal.

To assist students, TOSS has published two separate access points — one for SSC and one for Inter candidates. Students are advised to select the correct category link:

For SSC: https://portal.telanganaopenschool.org/TOSSRESULTSNOV22/SiteContent/frmSSCResults

For Inter: https://portal.telanganaopenschool.org/TOSSRESULTSNOV22/SiteContent/frmInterResults





The digital scorecard displays subject-wise marks, total scores, and qualification status. As noted by Money Control, this breakdown enables candidates to assess their individual subject performance clearly and understand their overall outcome.

TOSS has further stated that results for the October 2025 exam cycle will be announced in the coming months. Students are encouraged to check the website regularly for forthcoming exam schedules and official notifications regarding the next session.