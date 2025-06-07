AP government signs MoU with NVIDIA to train students in AI

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing leader NVIDIA to train youth, and foster innovation in artificial intelligence.

The MoU signed in the presence of Human Resource Development and Information Technology (HRD and IT) Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday, June 6, will provide AI skill training to 10,000 students, and support the development of 500 AI-based start-ups across Andhra Pradesh, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The initiative is part of the government's broader plan to establish a full-fledged AI University in Amaravati, aimed at leading research, innovation, and industry collaboration.

The agreement follows Lokesh's meeting with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang in Mumbai last October, where he sought the company's support to Andhra Pradesh's AI ambitions.

AI University will be backed by cutting-edge computing infrastructure, and software platforms. NVIDIA South Asia MD Vishal Dhupar and the State officials were present, according to the report by The New Indian Express.