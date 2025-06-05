CUSAT CAT 2025 result declared: Kozhikode’s ADL Zayaan tops BTech admissions, counselling begins TODAY

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) declared the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) on Wednesday, June 4.
The entrance test was held on May 10, 11, and 12 for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the university.
This year’s top ranker for BTech admissions is ADL Zayaan from Kozhikode. The second and third ranks were secured by Niranjan R from Malappuram and Mahir Ali T from Kozhikode, respectively, as per a report by Hindustan Times.
Category-wise toppers (Scheduled Caste - SC):
First rank: Hridin S Biju – Kasaragod
Second rank: Akshay K – Malappuram
Category-wise toppers (Scheduled Tribe - ST):
First rank: Sabari Nath KS – Kottayam
Second rank: Gheemal Paul – Kasaragod
In the five-year integrated law programmes (BBA LLB (Honours), BCom LLB (Honours), BSc LLB (Honours) in Computer Science), Keerthana TP from Thrissur bagged the top rank.
Other toppers include:
Second rank: Muhammed Nidash – Kannur
Third Rank: Meera Lal – Ernakulam
For the BSc LLB (Hons) (Computer Science) stream:
Second rank: Meera Lal – Ernakulam
Third rank: Aashi Sinha – Noida, Uttar Pradesh
Candidates who qualified in CUSAT CAT 2025 can participate in the counselling process starting June 5, 2025. The last date to submit preferences is June 20, 2025.
Counselling for Integrated MCA and MSc programmes will be held on June 12, 2025.
Visit cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in
Click on the CUSAT CAT Result 2025 link on the homepage
Log in using your Username and Password
The rank card will appear on the screen
Download and print a copy for future reference
Stay tuned for further updates on counselling and seat allotment.