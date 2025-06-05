CUSAT CAT 2025 result declared: Kozhikode’s ADL Zayaan tops BTech admissions, counselling begins TODAY

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) declared the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2025) on Wednesday, June 4.

The entrance test was held on May 10, 11, and 12 for admissions to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the university.

BTech toppers

This year’s top ranker for BTech admissions is ADL Zayaan from Kozhikode. The second and third ranks were secured by Niranjan R from Malappuram and Mahir Ali T from Kozhikode, respectively, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

Category-wise toppers (Scheduled Caste - SC):

First rank: Hridin S Biju – Kasaragod

Category-wise toppers (Scheduled Tribe - ST):

First rank: Sabari Nath KS – Kottayam

Law programmes toppers

In the five-year integrated law programmes (BBA LLB (Honours), BCom LLB (Honours), BSc LLB (Honours) in Computer Science), Keerthana TP from Thrissur bagged the top rank.

Other toppers include:

Second rank: Muhammed Nidash – Kannur

For the BSc LLB (Hons) (Computer Science) stream:

Second rank: Meera Lal – Ernakulam

Counselling schedule

Candidates who qualified in CUSAT CAT 2025 can participate in the counselling process starting June 5, 2025. The last date to submit preferences is June 20, 2025.

Counselling for Integrated MCA and MSc programmes will be held on June 12, 2025.

How to check CUSAT CAT 2025 result

Visit cusat.ac.in or admissions.cusat.ac.in Click on the CUSAT CAT Result 2025 link on the homepage Log in using your Username and Password The rank card will appear on the screen Download and print a copy for future reference

Stay tuned for further updates on counselling and seat allotment.