Your gateway to Oxford: Here's Rhodes Scholarship 2026 with up to Rs 22.9 lakh funding

The application process for the Rhodes Scholarship 2026 has officially begun. Indian students aiming to pursue postgraduate (PG) studies at the University of Oxford can apply online starting June 2, 2025, reported NDTV.



The deadline for submissions is July 23, 2025, by 11.59 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).



What is the Rhodes Scholarship?

The Rhodes Scholarship, established in 1902, is one of the world's oldest fully funded scholarships. It covers full course fees at Oxford, and provides an annual stipend of approximately Rs 22.94 lakh, equating to Rs 1.91 lakh per month for living expenses, including accommodation.



The standard duration of the scholarship is two years, with the possibility of extension in exceptional cases.



Applicants are required to pursue full-time postgraduate programmes at Oxford; funding is not available for studies at other universities.



In addition to tuition and living costs, the scholarship also includes:



- Application fee for Oxford

- Student visa and International Health Surcharge (IHS)

- Two economy-class return flights between India and the UK

- A settling-in allowance on arrival

- Support for visa renewal for scholars pursuing a second course



Eligibility criteria

- Be Indian citizens with a valid Indian passport or equivalent proof of citizenship

- Have completed either Class 10 or 12 from a school in India, or completed/are in the final year of an undergraduate degree from an Indian university

- Hold, or be on track to earn by July 2026, a Bachelor's degree that meets or exceeds Oxford's admission requirements, typically a First Class Honours or equivalent.



Established in 1902, the Rhodes Scholarship aims to develop public-spirited leaders from around the world. It promotes global understanding and collaboration through its international network of scholars.



For detailed guidelines, interested applicants can visit the official Rhodes Trust website. For inquiries, contact scholarship.queries@rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk.