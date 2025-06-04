Looking for a degree that would give you a high return on investment? Look at the list here!

As tuition fees shoot high, students and families are focusing on one question: Is a degree worth the investment?



With costs often reaching tens of thousands of dollars if you choose to study abroad, selecting a degree with a high return on investment (ROI) is more important than ever.



Here is an analysis by The Times of India, exploring degrees offering strong financial returns across major education markets, including the United States (US), Germany, India, Canada, and Australia.



1) Computer Science and Information Technology (IT)

Computer Science remains a top choice globally, from the US to Singapore. The tech sector’s growth drives demand for graduates skilled in coding, data science, and cybersecurity.



In the US and Canada, these majors often secure high starting salaries, while in India, companies such as Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and global giants like Google offer competitive compensation. Germany’s low or free tuition enhances the ROI, and the UK’s STEM post-study work options add further appeal. Remote work opportunities also boost international salary potential.



2) Engineering

Engineering degrees deliver maximum ROI worldwide. In the Middle East and North Africa, civil and petroleum engineers earn high salaries due to the region's extensive infrastructure and energy projects. In the US and Canada, mechanical and software engineers are among the top earners. Germany’s affordable education and strong automotive sector increase returns, while Australia and the UK offer high employability for international students.



Emerging economies, such as Vietnam and Brazil, also experience a growing demand for engineers.



3) Business and Finance

Business Administration, Economics, and Finance degrees offer strong ROI, particularly when paired with internships or certifications.



In North America and the UK, graduates from top schools enter high-paying roles in banking and consulting. Singapore and Hong Kong value these degrees owing to their status as financial hubs. Affordable education in countries like Germany or the Netherlands, combined with careers in higher-paying economies, maximises ROI. One can also later choose entrepreneurship as a career path.



3) Medicine and Allied Health professions

Medical degrees, despite their high costs and lengthy training, yield a significant ROI globally.



In the US and Canada, doctors earn top salaries, while the UK’s subsidised education improves the ROI. Germany and Sweden offer low-cost or free medical education, thereby enhancing ROI for practitioners.



In the UAE and Saudi Arabia, tax-free salaries attract healthcare professionals.



Fields such as nursing, pharmacy, and physiotherapy also provide strong returns, especially in countries like Canada and Australia, which face healthcare shortages.



4) Law

The ROI of law degrees varies from region to region. In the US, high costs mean top-tier graduates entering big law firms see the best returns.



In contrast, undergraduate law programmes in the UK, Australia, and India are more affordable, offering a solid ROI in corporate law or international arbitration.



Multilingual legal professionals are in demand by global organisations. In developing nations, local law degrees can lead to lucrative careers in government or private practice.



5) Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Data Science and AI degrees are emerging as highly lucrative, with specialised programmes in the US, UK, India, and South Korea meeting global demand for data analysts and algorithm designers.

These interdisciplinary fields allow transitions from math, engineering, or economics backgrounds. Short-term certifications or master’s degrees enable quick workforce entry, delivering a high ROI in a short time.

