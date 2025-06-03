Why is ‘Khan Sir’s wife’ trending on internet? A look at renowned educator’s grand reception

Renowned educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, more popularly known as Khan Sir, hosted a grand wedding reception in Patna on June 2, 2025, introducing his wife, AS Khan, to the public for the first time. The event has since become a sensation online, with photos and videos rapidly circulating across social media platforms.

The reception marked the couple's first public appearance together. AS Khan, reportedly a government officer from Siwan, Bihar, captivated attendees in a traditional red bridal lehenga and a red veil, while Khan Sir complemented her attire with a refined brown suit.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the education and political sectors, including Physics Wallah's Alakh Pandey and political leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Cultural debate sparked?

Another reason that the grand wedding reception caught the public eye was the bride’s choice of attire.

Meanwhile, AS Khan's decision to wear a veil throughout the reception sparked online discussions. While some viewed it as a nod to traditional customs, others debated its implications for women's autonomy. Supporters argued it was a personal choice and a means to maintain privacy.