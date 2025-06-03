SSC releases Phase 13 notification for 2402 vacancies; DETAILS here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the Selection Post Phase 13 Notification on Monday, June 2, 2025, for eligible candidates who have passed Class 10 and 12, and for those who hold graduate qualifications, reported Jagran Josh.



The notification aims to fill 2,402 vacancies across various posts in government departments.



Here are some highlights

Organisation: Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Post name: Selection Post (Phase 13)

Total vacancies: 2402

Job levels: Matriculation (10th), Higher Secondary (12th), Graduate

Application mode: Online

Registration period: June 2, 2025 – July 23, 2025

Exam dates: July 24, 2025 – August 4, 2025

Selection process: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Document Verification



Vacancy details

The SSC Selection Post Phase 13 targets recruitment for various roles, including:



- Laboratory Assistant

- Deputy ranger

- Upper Division Clerk (UDC)

- Other positions under government departments



Details

The official SSC Selection Post Phase 13 Notification 2025 is available on the SSC website, ssc.gov.in

To read the full information, candidates are encouraged to download the PDF, which details the eligibility criteria, selection procedures, application fees, and other essential details.



How to apply for SSC Selection Post Phase 13

Candidates can apply online for the SSC Selection Post Phase 13 by following these steps:



1) Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

2) Click the "Apply Online" button on the homepage.

3) Register to obtain a registration number and password.

4) Log in again to complete the application form.

5) Pay the required application fee.

6) Download and print the application form for future reference.