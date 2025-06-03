OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025 released; exam on June 8
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit cards for the Medical Officer Recruitment Exam 2025 today, June 3. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, opsc.gov.in.
To download the admit card, candidates must enter their Examination Name, PPSAN, and Date of Birth.
Exam details
The written exam is scheduled for June 8, 2025, and will be held at various centres across Odisha.
The paper will consist of:
200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)
Total marks: 200
Exam duration: 3 hours
Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer
The exam will be conducted in OMR format.
Through this recruitment drive, 5,248 Medical Officer posts will be filled.
How to download OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025
Visit the official OPSC website, opsc.gov.in
Locate and click on the link for the Medical Officer Admit Card 2025
Enter the required details and log in
Download and print your hall ticket
Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and carry a printed copy to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the hall ticket.
For more details, visit the official OPSC website.