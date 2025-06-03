OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025 released; exam on June 8

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit cards for the Medical Officer Recruitment Exam 2025 today, June 3. Candidates appearing for the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website, opsc.gov.in.

To download the admit card, candidates must enter their Examination Name, PPSAN, and Date of Birth.

Exam details

The written exam is scheduled for June 8, 2025, and will be held at various centres across Odisha.

The paper will consist of:

200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Total marks: 200

Exam duration: 3 hours

Negative marking: 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer

The exam will be conducted in OMR format.

Through this recruitment drive, 5,248 Medical Officer posts will be filled.

How to download OPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2025

Visit the official OPSC website, opsc.gov.in Locate and click on the link for the Medical Officer Admit Card 2025 Enter the required details and log in Download and print your hall ticket

Candidates are advised to carefully read the instructions mentioned in the admit card and carry a printed copy to the exam centre. No candidate will be allowed entry without the hall ticket.

For more details, visit the official OPSC website.